Friends in Christ,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that the kids are out of school, baseball and softball seasons are in full swing, and we are enjoying warmer temperatures!
A few days ago, I was scrolling through one of the more popular social media pages in our area.
One of the items on that page was put up by someone looking for a new family of faith. In that particular piece, the person was asking where he or she could find the best congregation in our community.
I have spent a few days pondering that particular item.
As I have done so, I have wondered what defines a good congregation. Is a good congregation one where everyone agrees with every sermon that is preached? Is a good family of faith one where everyone knows the words to every hymn that is sung? Is a good church one where each person in attendance agrees with everyone else on every issue that is ever raised at a congregational meeting or during fellowship time? Is a good church one that sings all of the popular songs that are on Christian radio?
What makes a good congregation?
This is an important question, and it is one that many more people ask now than in previous generations. Not too long ago, people worshipped in the same congregation that their parents did because their grandparents did because their great grandparents did. People hardly ever did any type of congregation shopping. They just took it for granted that if they were baptized and raised in a particular congregation, they would continue to be in that congregation until the day when people heard the promise of the resurrection of the dead during their funerals.
That trend has shifted drastically in recent years. Many people do not remain in the same congregation as their parents or grandparents. Some people become members of many different congregations over their lifetimes.
These changes take place for many different reasons. There are times when people have changes in what they think religion is and what they think Christianity means to them. They also have moments in their lives when they attend worship in a place and hear the Word of God in a different way than they have before and think that they would be better off in a place where what is preached matches closely to what they believe.
Other times, people have the opportunity to worship in a different way because congregations have different styles of worship, and one style of worship may have worked for them when they were younger, and now, a different style seems to be better for them for one reason or another.
Because people have different ways they like to worship God and desire to hear things in different ways, the best congregation is the one that fits you where you are right now in your spiritual walk with Jesus. For some people, that congregation is the one in which they were raised. For others, it is the newest one in the community. Still for others, it is the one that is 20 or more miles away.
It does not matter where people attend worship. What matters is that people are attending worship at all.
That is why, when these conversations come up, it is important for all of us to support the work of every congregation in the community. We are all here to do God’s work together and to proclaim the Gospel in a way that lets people know about the unconditional love of God shown to us through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh