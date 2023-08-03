Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that we are entering into the month of August!
Over the last 30 years, I have been studying the history of Christianity.
Part of the reason I did this was because I was studying to be a pastor. When a person answers the call to ministry, he or she gets the opportunity to look at the people who came before him or her to see what they believed and what they did to help Christianity spread.
The other reason I have done this is because I find history fascinating and believe that we can gain knowledge by looking at past events to led to how we live our lives today.
As I have been involved in this study, I have learned something that sometimes gets forgotten.
See, many times we connect Christianity to places. We tend to see our faith as being something we have and something we practice in connection to certain physical structures. More specifically, we see Christianity connected to church buildings. We see these places as being the spaces where we receive faith and where we practice our faith.
As we read the Bible and some of the early leaders of the Church, they did not see Christianity as being connected to one place. They saw Christianity as being a movement. This movement was not contained to one particular location where one could receive and practice his or her faith. Faith in Jesus was taken across towns, across regions, across countries and across the globe.
This has been the case from the moment that Jesus commissioned the Church to bring people into the movement.
In Matthew 28:16-20, we read the Great Commission. In that text, Jesus does not tell the disciples to bring more people to the mountain in Galilee. Instead, Jesus tells them to go make disciples of all nations. This meant that they were being sent to where people lived and worked to invite them into a relationship with Jesus Christ. The witnessing those first disciples did had an impact on the world that has lasted almost 2000 years.
We are receiving the same Commission today. We are being called to take what Jesus has given to us and to go make disciples. We are being sent out to find people who do not know Jesus and to invite them into a relationship with Jesus. There are people all around us who are waiting for people like us to be willing to hear the words of Jesus and to go about this task.
It will not always be easy to take Jesus to other people, and it will not always be easy to issue this invitation.
There are times when it is difficult to talk about the faith we have been given because, for many of us, this is not always a natural part of our conversations and interactions. It is also difficult because there are times when people do not seem open to hearing about the faith we have been given.
Jesus knows this is a difficult task. That is why He ends the Great Commission to be with us always. He will be with us and will help us find a way to make our faith a part of our conversations and interactions with our friends, our family members and our acquaintances. He will be with us in those moments when what we talk about is rejected by others.
As He is with us, He will strengthen us to keep bringing it up.
As more of us continue to share our faith outside the walls of certain buildings, Christianity will become a movement once again. We will have an impact that will last for many generations because Jesus will be with us just as He was with those first disciples!
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh