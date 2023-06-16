Persons who recently purchased frozen fruit at a Walmart store in Iowa may want to check the product label on the package. Select packages of frozen fruit sold at Walmart, Costco, and H-E-B are being recalled because they contain strawberries that may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.
Walmart is the only store in Iowa associated with the Willamette Valley Fruit Co., which is sold under the Great Value store brand. Other states impacted by the products include Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The products were sold between Jan. 24 and June 8, 2023.
The recalled items include packages of just frozen strawberries and packages of mixed fruit that may be contaminated as well. Check your freezers for these recalled products:
Walmart
• Great Value Sliced Strawberries
• Lot Code: 4018305; Best-by Date: 7/19/2024
• Lot Code: 4019305; Best-by Date: 7/20/2024
• Great Value Mixed Fruit
• Lot Code: 4024205; Best-by Date: 7/25/2024
• Lot Code: 4025305; Best-by Date: 7/26/2024
• Lot Code: 4032305; Best-by Date: 8/2/2024
• Lot Code: 4033305; Best-by Date: 8/3/2024
• Lot Code: 4034305; Best-by Date: 8/4/2024
• Lot Code: 4035305; Best-by Date: 8/5/2024
• Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend
• Lot Code: 4032305; Best-by Date: 8/2/2024
At Costco stores the recall impacts Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie Blend products sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas. They were sold between Oct. 3, 2022, and June 8, 2023.
The H-E-B stores are only in Texas and that product is Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio sold between July 18, 2022, and June 8, 2023.
Persons who have any of these bags of frozen fruit in their freezer, do not eat them; instead, throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund. No other lot codes or products are impacted by this recall.
At this time, there haven’t been any Hepatitis A cases reported after eating the frozen berries, but Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious illness. It can take between 15 and 50 days after eating the contaminated food for symptoms to appear.
Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, pale stool, and abnormal liver tests—and in some cases, it can lead to liver failure in those with pre-existing conditions or who are immunocompromised.
If you believe you have eaten a contaminated berry, contact your healthcare provider, even if not experiencing symptoms. While many people were vaccinated against Hepatitis A as children, check with your healthcare provider to determine if a vaccine is appropriate and discuss next steps. Persons experiencing any Hepatitis A symptoms, should contact a healthcare professional immediately.