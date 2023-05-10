As part of an investigation related to a January 24 police action in Fort Atkinson, a Winneshiek County man has been arrested for purchasing sexual acts from several area women.
According to a press release, 49-year-old Bradley J. Kamaus of Fort Atkinson surrendered to law enforcement early Saturday, as he had been sought on three counts of prostitution related to incidents occurring between December 2022 and January 2023.
With his arrest, Kamaus joins Trent Fitzpatrick and Nicole Burgos, both of Oelwein, as well as Kaylee Jo Harting of Aurora and Ashley Rochford of Maynard as individuals already implicated in the case.
The Jan. 24 incident, which Winneshiek County Sheriff’s deputies termed a “controlled prostitution transaction,” occurred after they responded to a call from Bank 1st in West Union regarding the legitimacy of checks being presented to them.
This alert led authorities to meet with Kamaus, the holder of the account in question, on Jan. 20, when a Winneshiek deputy “conducted a welfare check” on Kamaus “at his residence in Fort Atkinson,” according to court records.
During that meeting, Kamaus “made admissions to purchasing sex acts from Nicole Burgos, Ashley Rochford and Kaylee Harting at his residence,” the records explain; payments for these encounters, meanwhile, were made “on numerous separate occasions from December and January.”
Kamaus subsequently “cooperated with law enforcement in the investigation,” leading to the Jan. 24 police action, cooperation which included sharing with authorities “messages on his phone that corroborated his admissions;” later, documents were obtained from Kamaus’s bank “that showed the transfer of currency for the sex acts,” according to court documents.
After turning himself in, Kamaus posted a $250 bond and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 15.
Authorities did not specify if additional arrests remain pending in the case.