Members of the activity group of Full Circle Services are excited to host their third trunk-or-treat for the Oelwein community, Full Circle Executive Director Cody Brickman said. The event will be from 4:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a new location, the Knights of Columbus parking lot, 2102 S. Frederick Ave.

The event is the brainchild of a group of individuals served by Full Circle and other agencies that Brickman termed the activity group. During the COVID-19 pandemic locally in 2020, they decided to open their Halloween party by creating an outdoor community event.

