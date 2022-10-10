Members of the activity group of Full Circle Services are excited to host their third trunk-or-treat for the Oelwein community, Full Circle Executive Director Cody Brickman said. The event will be from 4:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a new location, the Knights of Columbus parking lot, 2102 S. Frederick Ave.
The event is the brainchild of a group of individuals served by Full Circle and other agencies that Brickman termed the activity group. During the COVID-19 pandemic locally in 2020, they decided to open their Halloween party by creating an outdoor community event.
Agencies in the activity group are in flux but include Goodwill, Quality Choices, Inspiring Lives — formerly Prairie View, and, recently, RISE.
“How it morphed was, the individuals that choose those activities — obviously we always do a Halloween party in October, and they really felt that our activity should be opened up to the community, just with everything going on with COVID, people were missing that interaction,” Brickman said.
“We felt very confident, using the Plaza parking lot, that we could safely hold a small situation like that where people would be showing up, getting their candy and leaving.”
It wasn’t anticipated to be an annual commitment, Brickman said.
The event has grown in popularity, however.
“The people we serve, the people we employ, the community’s response to it, has definitely changed our minds that this is something we want to continue to do,” Brickman said.
Last year, an estimated 200-300 people attended, based on spending for candy, Brickman said.
“We spent about $1,200 on candy initially (in 2021), then we had to make two more runs, as well as two more runs for our hot chocolate stand,” Brickman said.
“We started to figure out that this might be an every year deal.”
Many of the treat stations are run by individuals served by Full Circle or the other agencies in the activity group.
“It’s a way for them to give back and thank their community, too,” Brickman said. “When you have a mental illness, intellectual disability or brain injury, most of your interactions are people helping you, and seeing the pride and the responsibility they feel that the roles can be reversed and they can actually give back to their community, has been really cool.
“And just the way they have embraced this and been part of the planning process, how much pride that they take in that, it means a lot to them, too,” he said.
“We call it a trunk or treat, but it’s really kind of a booth setup if you will,” Brickman said.
Each station will have a different theme, with some interactive setups “so the kids can have fun,” he said.
“Like always, we encourage the parents to come out too, you don’t have to dress up but you’re absolutely welcome to grab a bag of candy too because it’s not just about the kids,” he said.
All the candy is wrapped, and if notified, staff can assemble, for instance, a bag of candy without peanuts for a mild allergy.
“If someone were to say to us, ‘I have a peanut allergy,’ we could easily put bags together that would accommodate that,” Brickman said.
Full Circle Services was founded by Brickman’s mother, Nina.
“We’ve been in Oelwein since 2005, since we started,” Cody Brickman said. “It is a community that has completely embraced our organization, our mission, we just feel really strongly if we can do small things like this as a thank you, it’s something we feel very passionate about.”