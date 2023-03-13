The complete route for RAGBRAI’s golden anniversary in 2023 was announced by the event’s organizers Monday morning, as participating cyclists will visit 30 communities along a more southern route than marked the event’s 2022 edition, which made stops in both Charles City and West Union.
The octet of cities that will serve as overnight destinations during this year’s tour, which were announced in January, include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville and Davenport. Quimby, Mt. Carmel, Jefferson, Madrid, Newton, Marengo, Amana, West Liberty and Muscatine, meanwhile, are among the communities that will serve as pass-through towns along the route, which is scheduled to begin in Sioux City and end in Davenport.
Those who complete the entire seven-day excursion will bike just over 500 miles. The event gets underway on Saturday, July 22 and concludes on Saturday, July 29, with Sunday, July 23 marking the first riding day.
Among the designated daily themes that riders will observe during the trek will be Mile of Silence & Throwback Jersey Day on day one (77 miles), Guinness Book of World Records Day on day four (50 miles between Ames and Des Moines), Military Appreciation Day (day five, 82 miles between Des Moines and Tama-Toledo) and College Jersey Day, observed during the 82 miles riders will cover on day six between Tama-Toledo and Coralville.
RAGBRAI, an acronym for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, began in 1973 when two employees of the Des Moines Register newspaper, copy editor John Karras and columnist Donald Kaul, decided to ride their bicycles across Iowa. Given the popularity of biking at the time, however, the duo was able to convince the newspaper’s leadership to fund the expedition if they documented their excursion by writing stories as they traveled, according to a Des Moines Register report.
A group of 200 bicycle enthusiasts joined the two journalists on the original six-day trip, which took place in late August after beginning in Sioux City. That first event, known only as “The Great Six-Day Bike Trip,” according to documents promoting the 1973 ride, was so popular that it occurred each following year, growing to its current point, necessitating a full-time staff of organizers who are employed in the effort on a year-round basis.
Marking the occasion of the event’s fiftieth anniversary, the 2023 route, in stretching from Sioux City to Davenport and passing through Des Moines, reflects the path taken by Karras, Kaul and their supporters during the initial ride.
In order to participate in RAGBRAI, which is billed as the largest and most well-attended state bike tour in the nation, cyclists must register online, with riders selected on a first-come first served basis, as the 2022 event marked the end of the traditional lottery system as the preferred method of determining participants. Registration is available to those intending to ride all seven days, as well as to those who cannot make the entire trip.
The 2023 cost to register for a weeklong rider ranges from $225 prior to April 15 to as much as $300 for those who wait until the pre-event bike expo in Sioux City. Day passes, meanwhile, cost from $50 to $70 depending on when they are purchased. The registration period for this year’s event, meanwhile, concludes on May 15, according to the Des Moines Register report.
Those interested in registering to ride in this summer’s golden anniversary tour can do so through the event’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/RAGBRAI/).