Maynard Community Library

The Maynard Community Library is located at 225 Main St. W., downtown Maynard.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Maynard Community Library Endowment Fund has been established with the Fayette County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. This permanent endowment fund is invested and grows over time, providing a long-term, stable source of income to carry out the mission of the Maynard Community Library.

“Our new library building opened in 2017 which doubled our space available and provided us with the capacity to grow our programs,” said Lezlie Barry, Maynard Community Library director. “We know we will need ongoing, sustainable support for everchanging technology, building maintenance and more to keep the library growing into the future and this fund will help support these efforts.”

