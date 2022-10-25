The Maynard Community Library Endowment Fund has been established with the Fayette County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. This permanent endowment fund is invested and grows over time, providing a long-term, stable source of income to carry out the mission of the Maynard Community Library.
“Our new library building opened in 2017 which doubled our space available and provided us with the capacity to grow our programs,” said Lezlie Barry, Maynard Community Library director. “We know we will need ongoing, sustainable support for everchanging technology, building maintenance and more to keep the library growing into the future and this fund will help support these efforts.”
Financial gifts of cash/check and stock are accepted through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613, which is the administrative office of the Fayette County Community Foundation.
Checks to the endowment fund should be made payable to the Maynard Community Library Endowment Fund. Gifts can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at fund.cfneia.org/maynardcommunitylibrary. Gifts to the endowment fund are eligible to receive a 25% state tax credit through the Endow Iowa program, cfneia.org/endowiowa
Questions about giving to the fund may be directed to Terry Gaumer, affiliate development director with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1354 or tgaumer@cfneia.org.
More information about the Maynard Community Library Endowment Fund can be found at maynard.lib.ia.us.
Information about the Fayette County Community Foundation can be found at fayetteccf.org.