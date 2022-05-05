There was cause for celebration at the Oelwein School District’s Central Office Wednesday afternoon, as all student lunch debts were wiped out. Sarah Davis and husband Roger Caceres, owners of the downtown business Second Chance, finalized the store’s two-month fundraiser with a check presentation to OCSD Food Service Director Hallie Roth.
The total to clear all lunch accounts was $1,083.19.
“The community contributed $643.00 and we promised to match what was donated,” Sarah said.
The fundraiser started when Sarah and Roger were unpacking a recent shipment of goods for their store, which is never quite the same as the previous shipment, since they work in retrievable merchandise from damaged shipments. They opened a box and there was a large, clear donation box with locking hinge. They figured out a way to put the box to good use by organizing a donation fundraiser to cancel out all student lunch debts in the district by the end of the school year.
It was a lofty idea, but they pledged to match the donations, hoping it would amount to enough to cover the lunch debt. Sarah and Roger are firm believers that if you want things to improve, you must be part of the solution. Their store is based on that belief, with profits going to a different helping organization each month.
So, a sign went up in their store window inviting shoppers to stop in, look around and make a donation if they wished.
“A lot of people just put in their change from a purchase. Every bit adds up,” Sarah said. Then a $400 donation came in from Tim O’Loughlin with Modern Woodman, and Diane Atwood donated a brand-new security camera system to be sold with funds going toward the lunch debt project.
“We were able to get $400 from that sale to support the project, thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Foley for purchasing it,” she said. “We found that donation box on March 26, so all this came about in a little over a month’s time. We are super excited to be doing this.”
“I think it is great that Second Chance came up with a business in town to help out the community in many different ways. This last month when she reached out about lunch debt, I thought it was great she wanted to help! On behalf of the families that the community and Sarah helped, I say, ‘Thank You!’” said Roth.
Roth explained the debt that Second Chance and the community helped raise was from the beginning of last school year when lunches were normal cost, unless you were included in the free or reduced program.
“At that time, USDA saw that the pandemic was making it very hard for families to pay their own regular bills let alone their kiddos lunch bills, so they made everyone free for the remainder of last year and all of this year. That was another amazing blessing for families!” Roth said. “Clearing up this past debt from before the pandemic for so many families will help everyone be able to start the next school year with a clean slate if USDA decides to have school lunches go back to paid/reduced/free.”
Roth reminds area families that the school district will again be providing free breakfast and lunch to anyone age 1-18 through the Summer Feeding Program, June 6-July 30. More information with times and locations will be coming out soon. These will be meals served onsite, like in the years pre-Covid. There will not be grab-and-go meals like during the pandemic.
Sarah explained they actually raised more than was needed to pay off the lunch debts, so the rest of the funds was given to Parent Share and Support to help with their services for families.
When asked what drives her to do these projects for the community, Sarah’s answer was as simple as her causes have always been, “I want the community to be better for my kids and the next generation.”