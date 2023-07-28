Nov. 26, 1964 — July 26, 2023
READLYN — Gail Lynne Deterding, 58, of Readlyn, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
Gail was born Nov. 26, 1964, in Savanna, Illinois, the daughter of Donald Richard and Vivian Maxine (Ohl) Arnold. Gail attended high school at West Central in Maynard, graduating with the class of 1983. On Sept. 17, 1983, Gail was united in marriage to Tim Boies and to this union were four children, Kerrie, Katie, Kristie and Billy. Tim passed away in 2003. Sometime in 2004, Gail met Steve Deterding and they were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 2015. Gail worked as a cook and CNA until she became ill.
Gail enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandbabies, family gatherings, farming and her dogs.
Gail is survived by her husband, Steve Deterding of Readlyn; three daughters, Kerrie (Branden) Burroughs of Waterloo, Katie (Joey) Nolan of Oelwein, Kristie (Dustin Palmer) Boies of Readlyn, one son, Billy (Kelsey Andersen) Boies of Shell Rock; four grandchildren, TJ Nolan, Angela Nolan, Londyn Boies, Lily Eckhoff and one on the way; her mother, Vivian Leyh of Oelwein; a sister, Carol (Mike) Schulmeister; a brother, Donald Raymond (Vanessa Alberts) Arnold; a half-brother, Kevin (Debbie) Arnold; four sisters-in-law, Sherry (Todd) Alldredge, Julie Boies, Christine (Joel) Curtis and Janice (Kevin) Minton; along with special friends, Lisa Panos and Jenny Arthur-Markey and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Gail was preceded in death by her father, Donald Arnold, husband, Tim Boies, sister, Debra Arnold in infancy, stepfather, Rugene Leyh; Tim’s parents, Richard and Lois Boies; Steve’s parents, Robert and Ruth Deterding; her maternal and paternal grandparents and a brother-in-law, Dan Boies.
There will be a visitation from 2-5 p.m. and a memorial service at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn. There will be a private burial of her cremains to follow. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.