As Tuesday moved along, former President Donald Trump awaited word about his possible indictment in New York while his supporters around the nation, including in northeast Iowa, heeded his earlier call for their help in protesting his uncertain fate.
Trump, who faces the possibility of being indicted in a Manhattan District Court for allegedly paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels to remain silent about their relationship, took to his conservative social media site Truth Social over the weekend to further explain his feelings about the situation.
“Now, illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime,” Trump wrote, in a post that was dated Saturday morning, “& whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) Fairytale, the far & away leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday.”
Having predicted his own arrest, Trump, in another Truth Social post later Saturday morning, then encouraged his supporters to make their feelings known.
“It’s time!!!” he wrote. “We are a nation in steep decline, being led into World War III by a crooked politician who doesn’t even know he’s alive, but who is surrounded by evil & sinister people who, based on their actions on defunding the police, destroying our military, open borders, no voter i.d., inflation, raising taxes, & much more, can only hate our now failing USA. We just can’t allow this anymore. They’re killing our nation as we sit back & watch. We must save America! Protest, protest, protest!!!”
Meanwhile, with the grand jury considering its next move, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence was in Des Moines Saturday, where he identified Trump’s potential indictment and arrest as politically motivated.
“The idea of indicting a former president of the United States is deeply troubling to me as it is to tens of millions of Americans and, particularly, happening in what appears to be a politically charged environment in New York where the Attorney General and other elected officials literally campaigned on a pledge to prosecute [former president Trump],” Pence said, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.
When pushed further by a reporter’s question, however, Pence also indicated the importance of maintaining the concept of legal equality, regardless of a person’s stature.
“No one is above the law,” Pence responded, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “I’m confident President Trump can take care of himself. My focus is going to continue to be on the issues that are affecting the American people today.”
Regarding Trump’s call for greater protest, both Pence and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, who joined the former Vice President during the foreign policy-focused event, indicated their support for peaceful demonstrations while decrying the possibility that some acting on Trump’s behalf may become violent or destructive.
“They need to be peaceful,” Ernst said. “What we don’t want to see is violence. Protests are okay when they’re done in the right way.”
In anticipation of Trump’s indictment, a number of cities across the nation, including New York, were bracing for the outbreak of protests as early as Tuesday.
Among those also expressing criticism of the possible indictment was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who likely presents the biggest challenge to Trump in his bid to secure the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some kind of alleged affair,” DeSantis said, the Associated Press reported. “I can’t speak to that.
“What I can speak to,” he continued, “is that, if you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back many, many years ago to try to use something about porn star hush money payments, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office. And I think that’s fundamentally wrong.”