A seven-run top of the seventh inning broke open a close contest and helped the Huskies grab an 11-2 victory against Crestwood in Cresco on Wednesday.
Oelwein (6-2) led 4-0 going into the bottom of the sixth before the Cadets drew within three runs.
The visitor responded with the seven-spot and held firm as Carter Jeanes pitched a complete game. He struck out 11 while allowing just two hits, two walks and five baserunners.
The Huskies stole nine bases, with Ray Gearhart and Terick Pryor garnering two apiece. Jeanes and Pryor scored twice, while Pryor and Chris Rocha each drove in two.
Nevin Berry went 2 for 3 while Jeanes tripled and walked twice.
Wapsie Valley 12,
Turkey Valley 0, 5 innings
Thirteen hits, 11 runs batted in and nine runs over a three inning stretch highlighted Wapsie Valley’s run-rule victory Wednesday in Jackson Junction.
Justus Kelley drove in three while Blake Hesse, Jaxson Kuhlmann and Jacob Schoer each drove in two. Bryar Bellis, Kelley, Kuhlmann, and Schoer picked up two hits apiece.
Garet Shannon pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing just one hit and walking three. He struck out five.