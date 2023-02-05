CORALVILLE — First loss. Last loss.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor placed fourth at 105 pounds during the girls state wrestling meet late Friday at XStream Arena, losing 6-0 to Bettendorf’s Taylor Strief to end her season.
Trainor (43-6) couldn’t accrue points during the six-minute match, but placed one spot higher than last season’s 100-pound finish.
“I wish I could have ended my last match with a win, but I just have to remember that I made it further than last year and continued to climb the podium,” she said. “I think I’ve improved a lot compared to the beginning of the season, and have bettered my shots. I’m ready to keep moving up and hopefully bring more girls down to state next year.”
She becomes Sumner’s first sanctioned state placewinner and first two-time state placewinner. Trainor lost to Strief, 2-0, to open the season at the Independence scramble.
“We’re just proud of her. That was the big thing, to make sure (to) get above where we were last year,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “She battled in (Friday’s) match, and we’re very proud of her for that.
“I’m pretty sure that first match we faced her, it was 6-2. We hoped to close that gap, and we had our moments in the third to try and turn her. We just couldn’t get it.”
