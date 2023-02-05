Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sumner-Fredricksburg’s Hillary Trainor was one placement better than her 2022 state tournament finish.

 Gidal Kaiser | Oelwein Daily Register

CORALVILLE — First loss. Last loss.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor placed fourth at 105 pounds during the girls state wrestling meet late Friday at XStream Arena, losing 6-0 to Bettendorf’s Taylor Strief to end her season.

