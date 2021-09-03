Lynn Jefferson has been playing trading card games for over two decades and is using her experience in retail management to open a game shop at 3 N. Frederick Ave. in Oelwein, Sovngarde Games and Toys.
She now has her hours posted next to the store logo decal and has been working to set up.
“I’ve been telling people if the light’s on and the door’s unlocked they can come in, and if they see something they want, they can buy something,” Jefferson said Wednesday. She noted she’s waiting on some Pokemon items and board games to arrive and will announce a grand opening at a later date.
She recently left a job as an over-the-road trucker to manage the game store. Prior, she managed O’Reilly Auto Parts in Independence for four years, leaving two years ago.
“I’m familiar with how a retail store operates but this’ll be the first one that belongs to me,” Jefferson said.
She also worked on-call for Merle’s Auto Service in Oelwein awhile, she said.
When she picked up Pokemon and Magic the Gathering, about 1998, she was in junior high at Holmes in Cedar Falls. She has moved around, graduating with the Mason City High School Class of 2003. She studied auto mechanics and came to Oelwein in 2009 to be closer to her sister, who married a local.
THE STORE
“My goal is to get the kids occupied, keep them off the street, and get the community occupied as much as I can and keep them busy,” she said.
Primarily, she plans to offer trading card games, board games and dice.
She intends to host events for Pokémon, Magic the Gathering, Flesh and Blood, YuGiOh, MetaZoo
and My Little Pony trading card games.
“I try to cater to all age groups and all genders of course,” she told the Daily Register in an interview.
As far as non-trading card games, she will “definitely” have Dungeons & Dragons, which may be the most recognized tabletop roleplaying game.
“We have a lot of single cards in the store,” she added, for those rare collectibles.
She used her artistic skills and painted a promo for MetaZoo on the store window. As of Wednesday, she had basically sold out of the full decks of the card game, with only single cards left.
She welcomed local clubs to come play.
EVENTS ETC.
Sovngarde Games will offer leagues and tournaments. As of June 4, Jefferson had four, eight-foot tables set up for gameplay.
“Our main focus for the tournaments at least in the beginning is going to be the trading card games,” she said. “Maybe some D&D.”
“I’m also going to host free, learn-how-to-play events where (if) people don’t know how to play they can come for free and we’ll teach the game,” she said.
“A lot of people are doing Magic the Gathering,” she said. “I want to delve deep into some of the complexities of it,” she said. “There’s keywords, some of the cards explain what the keyword does but a lot of them don’t.
“Flesh and Blood is really popular right now. It’s been out for two years,” she said. It was released worldwide in October 2019 from an independent studio in New Zealand, per its website, https://fabtcg.com.
She plans to stay limited on miniature tabletop war games due to unknowns as to their popularity locally.
She will offer miscellaneous popular board games.
She is also stocking plush toys, including Pokemon and older intellectual property franchises like Star Wars toys. She will also carry a brand, “World’s Smallest” toys, adding, “I think they’re super cute.”
“I’m working at getting in to sell Legos,” she added; “Legos that fit the theme of my shop, like Super Mario Brothers Legos. I’ve got a Game of Thrones set already.”
She has reached out on some of the Oelwein Facebook groups about starting a game night locally, with varying luck. She has mostly played at The Core Comics and Games in Cedar Falls and First Turn Games in Cedar Rapids.
“I do have a friend who lives (in) Cedar Rapids who’s also going to be my employee,” she said.
WHAT’S IN THE NAME?
“In Norse mythology, basically Sovngarde is where the soldiers that fought bravely and valiantly go until they need to fight again. It’s like heaven for soldiers. Also in the video game The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, you have to go to Sovngarde to join up with the heroes that fought bravely, to join up to fight the dragon so they can rest in peace.”
LOOKING AHEAD
“We’re starting off pretty small but if it gets to the point we’re getting pretty busy, I have no problem hiring someone from in town,” Jefferson said.
“We’re working on getting more and more stuff in the store onto the website,” she said.
To check out the inventory, visit https://sovngardehobbyandtoys.godaddysites.com.