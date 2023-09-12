The Knights of Columbus sponsored a “Fun Day,” for people with intellectual disabilities on Sunday afternoon with the assistance of many volunteers. People from RISE, Full Circle Services, Goodwill and Quality Choices attended. Games were played, prizes were awarded. There was bingo by Jerry Nolan, music by Chad Rau, popcorn from the Grand Theatre, pizza from Caseys, pop and ice cream and dancing.
Some of the K of C volunteers were Steve and Sandy Bradley, Leone and Lynn Vargason, Wallace and Barbara Rundle, Jake Blitsch, Tom Bloom, Kevin Henneger and others. Thirty-four residents attended. This is something everyone looks forward to each year.
This Fun Day is funded by the Tootsie Roll Drive which will be held Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 14-16, and on Sunday at Mass at Sacred Heart in Oelwein. Look for volunteers outside of Dollar Fresh Market, Casey’s, Fareway Meat and Grocery and Kwik Star. If you feel you want to help with this, contact Steve Bradley at 319-283-0228. Thank you to those who continue to help and who have done so in the past.