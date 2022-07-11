EDGEWOOD — A Garber man was sent to the hospital in Manchester for injuries following a Saturday morning two-motorcycle crash east of Edgewood.
Both motorcycles were southbound on Hilton Road just north of Hwy. 3. One motorcycle was rear-ended by another motorcycle, about 11:17 a.m., Iowa State Patrol Post 10 of Oelwein reported.
Chad Ernst, 53, of Garber, was listed as injured and was taken by Edgewood Ambulance to the hospital in Manchester.
A records request to Manchester Regional Medical Center indicated he was no longer a patient there.
Daniel Helle, 56, of Solon, was the other driver.
The minimal crash report does not list any charges at this time.
The State Patrol was assisted on scene by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Edgewood Fire and Edgewood Ambulance.