Garth Brooks Tribute

Shawn Gerhard will present the Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute show at the Williams Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Aug. 20.

The first show for the Williams Center for the Arts 2022-23 season is certain to pack the house, according to the Center’s directors Linda Murphy and Sandie Graf. The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Iowa-born Shawn Gerhard, will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on the Williams Center stage.

“This show is first of seven crowd pleasing events for the 2022-23 season. Tickets are still available, but due to the enthusiastic response, we expect a near sellout crowd,” Murphy said.

