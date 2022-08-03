The first show for the Williams Center for the Arts 2022-23 season is certain to pack the house, according to the Center’s directors Linda Murphy and Sandie Graf. The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Iowa-born Shawn Gerhard, will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on the Williams Center stage.
“This show is first of seven crowd pleasing events for the 2022-23 season. Tickets are still available, but due to the enthusiastic response, we expect a near sellout crowd,” Murphy said.
Headliner Shawn Gerhard grew up in southeast Iowa and honed his skills as a singer and guitarist in the entertainment industry. Now at home in the country music capital of Nashville, he is billed as one of the tribute world’s premier entertainers.
Former Garth Brooks bandmate Johnny Garcia acknowledges Gerhard’s talents in comparison to working with his original counterpart. Garcia was guitar player for Brooks during the entertainer’s world tour from 2014-2018.
“Shawn is spot on and the next best thing to the number one selling solo artist of all time,” Garcia said.
Over his years in the entertainment world, Gerhard has opened for countless country artists and shared the stage with some of country music’s biggest acts. He prides himself with having the best players in the country. Combine those players with Gerhard’s own unique talents and the audience will be treated to a true energetic portal into a Garth Brooks show.
Noted for integrating pop and rock elements into the country genre has made Brooks a multi-platinum artist. Signature song, “Friends in Low Places,” as well as “The Thunder Rolls” and “Unanswered Prayers” will be on the playlist for the Aug. 20 concert.
Tickets are $40 each and available at Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616).
Season tickets are still available for the 2022-23 season at the Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (OCAD). They are a bargain at the price of only $165. Since each show is $40, if a person goes to at least four of the seven shows, it pays to have a season ticket. Being a season ticket-holder also guarantees a reserved seat at each show. Reserved seats can be chosen when buying the tickets at OCAD.
Payment for in-person ticket sales is cash or check only.