The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Iowa-born Shawn Gerhard, will be presented on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts in Oelwein. This show is first of seven crowd-pleasing events for the 2022-23 season. Tickets are still available as of this writing and Williams Center directors expect a near sellout crowd.
Shawn Gerhard, born and raised in southeast Iowa, is often considered the top Garth Brooks tribute artist in the country. Saturday’s audience will hear some familiar hits including one that became Brooks’ signature song, “Friends in Low Places,” as well as other popular singles, “The Thunder Rolls,” and “Unanswered Prayers.”
Tickets are $40 each and available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616).
Special reminder about season tickets: Season tickets are still available for the 2022-23 season at the Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (OCAD). At the price of only $165 the season tickets are a bargain. Since each show is $40 for a single show, if a person goes to at least 4 of the 7 shows, it pays to have a season ticket. It also guarantees a reserved seat at each show. Reserved seats can be chosen when buying the tickets at OCAD.
Payment for in person ticket sales is cash or check only.