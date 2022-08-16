Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Iowa-born Shawn Gerhard, will be presented on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts in Oelwein. This show is first of seven crowd-pleasing events for the 2022-23 season. Tickets are still available as of this writing and Williams Center directors expect a near sellout crowd.

Shawn Gerhard, born and raised in southeast Iowa, is often considered the top Garth Brooks tribute artist in the country. Saturday’s audience will hear some familiar hits including one that became Brooks’ signature song, “Friends in Low Places,” as well as other popular singles, “The Thunder Rolls,” and “Unanswered Prayers.”

