Nov. 6, 1952 — Dec. 1, 2021
MANCHESTER — Gary Lawrence Miller, 69, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. He was born Nov. 6, 1952 in Manchester to Calvin and Florence (Pulver) Miller. Gary was raised in the Delaware County area and was a 1970 graduate of Maquoketa Valley High School. On July 20, 1984 he married Sue Groezinger. They later divorced.
Survivors include three sons, Clayton (Sara), Calvin (Sarah) and Jordan (Rita); his mother; six grandchildren; and a sister Callie Nuehring.
There are no services at this time. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester is assisting the family.
