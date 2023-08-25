June 27, 1948 – Aug. 19, 2023
FARMERSBURG — Gary Lee Pritchard, age 75 of Farmersburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Gary was born on June 27, 1948, to Walter and Margaret (Monahan) Pritchard in West Union. Gary was raised and educated in the rural Elgin area.
On July 3, 1966, Gary was united in marriage with Marilyn Houser in Oelwein. Three children were born from this union; Cheryl (Pritchard) Supples, Melissa (Pritchard) Arman and Cathy (Pritchard) Hoeger. The couple later divorced. On March 3, 1973, Gary was united in marriage with Rita Zurcher in Farmersburg. Three children were born from this union: Lee Zurcher, Cory Pritchard and Lisa (Pritchard) Knickerbocker.
Gary has always lived an adventurous life, becoming the jack of all trades along the way. He had a vast work experience in areas such as: farming, carpentry, auto mechanics, auto sales, farm machinery sales and service, large equipment operation, truck driving, feed sales, bar tending, milk delivery, horse trading and construction to name a few. Gary was a very successful entrepreneur and multi business owner of Gary’s Gas & Tire, Pritchard Feed and Pritchard trucking, all of Farmersburg. He owned and operated all three businesses at the same time for a number of years. In later years, he found joy in using his skills to run machinery for the Amish until retirement.
Gary loved a good adventure and always looked forward to his next. He was a man that had family and friends from all over the United States, making friends wherever he went. He enjoyed going on long car rides with his beloved wife Rita and other loved ones. Many rides were spent searching for antique cars along the way to purchase and repair with those with a moment to spare, so they could drive it during the next adventure. Gary also enjoyed being outdoors, going to garage sales and auctions, farming, fishing and working with horses, but above all, spending time with Rita, family and friends. Gary loved to bring happiness to those around him. If he discovered one of the grandchildren had an interest, you could pretty much bet it would be part of his next adventure. Gary wanted nothing more than to make sure his grandchildren were happy and healthy and strived to put smiles on their faces.
Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rita Pritchard; his six children, Cheryl (Rob) Supples, North Port, Florida; Melissa (Shaun) Arman, Fayette; Cathy Hoeger, Maynard; Lee (Jenni Konichek) Zurcher, Farmersburg; Cory Pritchard, Farmersburg and Lisa (Leo) Knickerbocker, Farmersburg; 33 grandchildren, Tabitha, Colgan, Rosie, Maggie, Jonathon, Joseph, Xander, Shaun Douglas, Jake, Anthony, Michael, Kayla, Misty, Sheree, Dylan, Mitch, Jesse, Austin, Ben, Isaac, Maccoy, Ryan, Ellen, Madelene, Maclynn, Rebecca, Andrew, Dakota, Lynnie, Breanna, Trevor, Caleb and Vince; 18 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Leslie Pritchard, West Union; Lyle Pritchard, McGregor; Rodney (Patty Pritchard) of Monona and Brad (Malinda) Pritchard, Greeley, Colorado; three sisters, Ilo Corbin, Volga; Barbara Peterson, Mederville and Marion (Marvin) Van Sickle, Elgin; two sisters-in-law, June Pritchard, Edgewood and Lynda Pritchard, Des Moines; and one brother-in-law, Robert Zurcher, Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Margaret Pritchard; his in-laws, Clarence and Ellen Zurcher; four brothers, Alfred, Amos, Richard and Robert Pritchard; brother-in-law, Charles Corbin; sisters-in-law Judy Pritchard, Francis Pritchard and Brenda Zurcher; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Friday.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in Farmersburg with Vicar Jeremy Wolfe as the officiant.
Burial will follow at Farmersburg-Wagner Cemetery in Farmersburg.
Gary’s children would like to invite everyone to the church basement after the funeral for one last picnic with him. Feel free to bring your favorite potluck dish and favorite stories; we can’t wait to hear them all!
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation service in Monona is assisting the family with arrangements.