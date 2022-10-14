Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On Tuesday, the Iowa Transportation Commission announced the approval of nearly $3 million in funds for eight State Recreational Trails Program projects. Among those selected was the West Union to Echo Valley State Park “Gateway to Recreation” trail, as the state grant of $581,350 marks the last award needed to begin work on the project, according to West Union City Administrator Amie Johansen.

“This is the final financial piece,” she explained.

