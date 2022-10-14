On Tuesday, the Iowa Transportation Commission announced the approval of nearly $3 million in funds for eight State Recreational Trails Program projects. Among those selected was the West Union to Echo Valley State Park “Gateway to Recreation” trail, as the state grant of $581,350 marks the last award needed to begin work on the project, according to West Union City Administrator Amie Johansen.
“This is the final financial piece,” she explained.
The money from the Transportation Commission comes after major previous grants from both Wellmark in 2020 ($100,000) and the Iowa Great Places and Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) program ($75,000).
Preparation for the trail’s creation has come in increments, which have included the city’s purchase of what used to be the West Union Golf Course. While this 64 acres, situated on the city’s southwest side between West Union and Echo Valley State Park, was crucial in allowing the trail to move forward, so too, Johansen noted, was the generosity of two local couples, Frank and Mary Olson, and Layne and Joni Meyer, who donated land adjacent to the route to allow the planned trail to come together.
With money for the project in place, mapping out the construction of the trail, itself, can proceed apace. “Now,” Johansen said, “we can finalize plans and start digging.”
The upcoming construction phase, set to get underway in spring 2023, will include in-kind donations from both Cameron Granger’s Granger Construction Inc. of West Union, as well as from Erich Gamm and West Union Trenching.
Until then, putting the finishing touches on the trail’s path, including the solidification of the beginning of the trail, must be addressed, though the remaining logistics are not anticipated to pose a significant challenge, Johansen said. The most urgent steps upcoming, she explained, include the “need to finalize the route and meet with our contractors.”
The 1.75-mile-long multi-use trail will be paved, with an intended usership of bikers, hikers, and joggers, Johansen said. Motorized vehicles will not be permitted. The trail is planned to begin at south Pine Street, bisect the former golf course, and end at the entrance of the state park.
While the terms of the REAP grant states the City has until the conclusion of 2024 to use the funds, Johansen expects the trail to be completed well before that date. Once underway, thanks to the preparation already in place, finishing the trail “shouldn’t take long,” she said, though “we may need to let the dirt settle before beginning the paving.”
In enabling the proposed trail to become reality, special thanks are owed not only to the labor and land donors, but to a few others whose work has been instrumental, Johansen explained. “Rod Marlatt and Blake Gamm of Fayette County Conservation have helped a lot,” she observed, while also singling out the county’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism Mallory Hanson, whose efforts were vital in securing the earlier grant funding. Additionally, a local group called Echo Valley Trail Friends, Johansen said, has donated thousands to the project, while also presenting petitions bearing 750 names to City Hall in favor of the Gateway trail.
In another demonstration of support, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz wrote that the proposed trail “will be a great asset to the City of West Union and Fayette County.”
When completed, the new trail is indeed expected to be a boon for the City and an asset for area outdoor enthusiasts. Once in place, Johansen concluded, “I hope it brings people to see our town and enjoy all we have here.”