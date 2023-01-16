Oelwein cross country head coach Jason Gearhart has done it again.
Gearhart was selected by his peers at the semi-annual Iowa Track and Field Coaches meeting as the 2022 2A boys at-large cross country coach of the year and honored at the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Clinic.
The coaches of the year are selected by their peers at the semi-annual Iowa Track and Field Coaches meetings.
The award is based on the cross country team’s success, according to Gearhart.
The Oelwein cross country team earned its third state berth since 1999, and its second since 2021, in fall 2022. Sophomore Conall Sauser placed 11th overall for a state medal, finishing in 16:45.28 in the 2A state meet on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
“It is humbling to be honored two consecutive years by the IATC,” Gearhart told the Daily Register. “There are a lot of great cross country coaches in Northeast Iowa. I’m not sure I fit in their category.”
“This recognition is completely linked to the dedication and determination of our runners — you don’t win with X’s and O’s, you win with Jim’s and Joe’s, and we have been blessed with some excellent kids,” Gearhart said.
In making the announcement to the Oelwein School Board, Activities Director Jamie Jacobs said Gearhart had also been selected as overall winner for 2A boys coach of the year for the state the prior year.
“This year (2022) he was again selected as an at-large coach of the year,” Jacobs told the school board.