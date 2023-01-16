Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein boys cross country coach Jason Gearhart, at second-left with other nominees, was selected by his peers at the semi-annual Iowa Track and Field Coaches meeting as 2A boys at-large cross country coach of the year and honored at the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Clinic.

 COURTESY JASON GEARHART

Oelwein cross country head coach Jason Gearhart has done it again.

Gearhart was selected by his peers at the semi-annual Iowa Track and Field Coaches meeting as the 2022 2A boys at-large cross country coach of the year and honored at the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Clinic.

