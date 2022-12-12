This year’s Geminids Meteor Shower will reach its peak this week, with the nights of Dec. 13 and 14 providing the best opportunity to see the phenomenon, according to NASA.
At its peak, and with ideal weather, the Geminids Meteor Shower produces as many as 150 meteors per hour to view, though the current moon phase (waning gibbous) is expected to make for less-than-ideal conditions in which as few as 30 to 40 meteors are visible in Iowa, depending on sky conditions. The brightness of the Geminids, however, is such that viewers are expected to have plenty to entertain them, despite the moon’s phase.
Known as the Geminids Shower because its meteors appear to radiate from the Gemini constellation, the event is much more visible in the Northern Hemisphere than in the Southern, where gazers might see only one-quarter of the meteors (just 7 to 10) appearing to viewers further north.
The Shower begins early, as it will commence between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Dec. 13, allowing even those who may not be awake overnight to see a portion of the event. NASA reports that the Shower will peak at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, though the greatest frequency of meteors will begin by around 2 a.m.
The Geminids Shower can also be seen just prior to or after this peak occurrence, as well, though the final chance to see it in 2022 will be on Dec. 17, when only one or two meteors are expected to be visible.
Those chasing the fullest viewing experience are advised to dress warmly, find a location away from city lights, lie with your feet facing south, and look directly skyward. Patience is a virtue in this endeavor, as it may take as many as 30 minutes for a viewer’s eyes to sufficiently adjust in order to see the meteors. During this adjustment period, viewers should also avoid looking at any bright objects while their vision is adapting.
The Shower, which will last most of the night, will be highlighted by numerous streaks of brilliant light as the meteors make their final journey through the sky.
Like all meteors, those in the Geminids Shower are fragments or particles of space objects, usually parts of comets, which burn up after entering Earth’s atmosphere while traveling at high speeds. More precisely, the Geminids Shower is comprised of debris from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, which was discovered in 1983. According to NASA, Phaethon orbits our sun every 1.4 years, and, as our planet makes its way through the asteroid’s debris trail, the Geminids Shower occurs.
The meteors in the Geminids travel at an estimated 78,000 miles per hour, with most burning up between 45 and 55 miles above the earth’s surface, NASA reports.
While the Geminids Shower may be the most brilliant, it is only one of the events occurring in our skies this December—for a full report of further viewing opportunities, interested individuals can watch NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s monthly “What’s Up” videos, which are available on YouTube.