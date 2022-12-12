Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

This year’s Geminids Meteor Shower will reach its peak this week, with the nights of Dec. 13 and 14 providing the best opportunity to see the phenomenon, according to NASA.

At its peak, and with ideal weather, the Geminids Meteor Shower produces as many as 150 meteors per hour to view, though the current moon phase (waning gibbous) is expected to make for less-than-ideal conditions in which as few as 30 to 40 meteors are visible in Iowa, depending on sky conditions. The brightness of the Geminids, however, is such that viewers are expected to have plenty to entertain them, despite the moon’s phase.

