Among the ten bills Governor Reynolds quietly signed into law Wednesday were Senate File 538, prohibiting the state’s health care providers from offering gender-affirming medical care to minors, and Senate File 482, the so-called “bathroom bill” which requires students to use only bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their birth gender while at school.
According to terms of the first new law, minors in Iowa who have already started their gender transition can receive care for another 180 days before being legally required to cease those treatments. The law, however, does allow Iowa doctors to refer future patients seeking a gender transition to providers in other states such as Minnesota, whose Democratic Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order Wednesday formally inviting Iowa doctors in that situation to do so.
Reynolds’ approval of the legislation has been anticipated since earlier this week, when she referenced the likelihood that she would, indeed, sign the controversial bill into law, despite reservations.
“This is an extremely uncomfortable position for me to be in,” Reynolds said Tuesday, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “I don’t like it. But I have to do what I believe right now is in the best interest of the kids.”
Such gender transition treatments, Reynolds added, “are irreversible,” while also noting the lack of good science supporting current treatments. “Unfortunately, these kids don’t get a redo,” she explained. “It’s done.”
“Not only does SF 538 ban medically necessary, lifesaving care for transgender youth,” retorted Iowa Safe Schools, in a statement objecting to the Governor’s decision, “but it also prevents parents from getting their child the medical care they need—care that the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and other leading medical authorities have said is essential for some youth.”
Also on Wednesday, Reynolds made law Senate File 482, the legislation focused on school bathroom use, agreeing with lawmakers who argued the bill was primarily needed to further ensure the safety of girls from those who might pose as transgender in order to gain access to women’s restrooms.
In the wake of the signings, those opposing the bills’ enactment shared their disappointment.
“Iowa’s public-school employees are dedicated to protecting and supporting all the students in our care,” said Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek in a news release following the signings. “The Iowa Legislature and Governor Reynolds have repeatedly targeted the most vulnerable students with rhetoric and legislation designed to suppress, out, target, ban and censor Iowa’s LGBTQ+ student communities.
“Despite these shameful attacks,” he added, “the ISEA continues to stand with and fight for all our students.”
This sentiment was echoed by House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, who, in a brief video message on Facebook, reiterated the staunch support her party maintains for the state’s transgender youth.
“If you’re a transgender kid in the state of Iowa, I want to send you a message,” Konfrst said. “You are loved. You are welcome. You belong here. And you deserve to feel safe at school. So no matter what it seems like the folks here at the Capitol are saying, know that there are a lot of us who love you and want you to be safe. Take care. Hang in there. We’ve got your backs.”
“By signing these bills, the Governor has shown that she doesn’t actually care about parental rights,” added Becky Tayler, Executive Director for Iowa Safe Schools, in a press release. “The parental rights of LGBTQ families have been sidelined for the sake of the Governor’s ill-fated power trip to national office. The Governor’s legacy will be forever tainted by the day she signed away parental rights and put children’s lives directly at risk.“
“This,” the Iowa Safe Schools statement concluded, “is a tough time for students, families, educators and allies.”