Your family will love this new way of searching for eggs. Explore Fontana Park while collecting eggs filled with goodies. The geocaching egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m.
Learn how to use a GPS unit, then go search in Fontana Park for hidden treasures and treats. Keep your eyes open for the golden egg, earning you a special prize!
Space is limited however, family size is unlimited, but there will be one GPS per family group. Families that are planning to bring eight or more individuals may wish to register as two groups. Please be sure to register each child who is between the ages of 3-14 and the cost is $5 per registered child at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Fontana Nature Center is located at 1883 125th St., south of Hazleton.