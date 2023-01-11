Jan. 5, 2023
DAVENPORT — George Albert Puralewski, 70 of Davenport passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Ossian. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Tuesday.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ossian with Rev. Zach Smith as the officant.
Burial will follow at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in Ossian.
Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ossian is assisting the family with arrangements.
