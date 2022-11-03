The award-winning fair food from the Get R’ Fried food truck will now be available year-round in Oelwein. Food truck owners Tracy and Michelle Rupright recently completed an extensive renovation at 841 S. Frederick Ave. and served their first customers on Oct. 17.
The new Get R’ Fried location will be the permanent home for the business, Michelle explained.
“We will still do our food trucks at fairs and celebrations throughout the summer season, while our daughter manages the Oelwein restaurant,” she said.
The Ruprights started their food truck in 2018. Tracy had been a welder for a number of years but the idea of starting a family business with his wife and daughters was appealing, so, together, they took a leap of faith, renovated a small camper into a kitchen on wheels and hit the fair circuit.
“We didn’t know what to expect, but we knew we could serve up pretty good food,” Michelle said of that first year.
It turned out to be the right move for the family. In its first season, the Get R’ Fried food truck was awarded best fair food at the Bremer County Fair and has continued to win the award each year since 2018. They now have multiple food trucks and serve a full line of fried appetizers, sandwiches, nachos/tacos and desserts. Known for great flavors and generous portions, Get R’ Fried has developed a large following.
“Desserts, funnel cakes and appetizers got the business started and we expanded from there. We base our menu on customer appeal and recommendations, plus our own selections,” Tracy said. After customers repeatedly asked the Ruprights about putting their food into a restaurant, they rented the former Two Brothers location in downtown Oelwein for a few months and while it was successful, the location did not remain available.
They continued with their food truck business until finally landing a sale in February this year on the hexagon-shaped building on South Frederick that was once the location of a car dealership, then became food stops for Zip’s, Taco Johns, and later Poncho’s.
“There was a lot of work to do to get the building ready to serve food,” Michelle said. “We basically had to gut the building and start from scratch. Then we were on the road from May through August. Came back in September and finished the work.”
While Get R’ Fried will have some indoor dining space, they are currently just utilizing the drive-through for food orders and to pick up orders that are called in to-go. Michelle said once their staffing is completed and everyone is comfortable with their duties, they will open up the inside for counter orders and eating in. She explained it will be a set up similar to other fast food restaurants where customers order their food at the counter and take it to a table to eat. There will not be waitresses tending tables, just staff busing for cleanup.
The inside of the restaurant is cozy and done in a nostalgic ’50s and ’60s drive-in theme. They like the retro look and future plans may mean expanding to locations in Waverly and Waterloo.
The Get R’ Fried menu is posted at the drive-through and customers can also find it on the restaurant’s Facebook page. They hope to also have online ordering soon. For now, customers can go to the drive-through to order or also call ahead, 319-883-2094, to place an order to pick up.
Get R’ Fried is open every day, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.