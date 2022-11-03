Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The award-winning fair food from the Get R’ Fried food truck will now be available year-round in Oelwein. Food truck owners Tracy and Michelle Rupright recently completed an extensive renovation at 841 S. Frederick Ave. and served their first customers on Oct. 17.

The new Get R’ Fried location will be the permanent home for the business, Michelle explained.

