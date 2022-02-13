Area pro wrestling fans are in for a great evening filled with Rugged Pro Wrestling stars at the Oelwein High School Gym on Saturday, Feb. 19. Local sponsors for the Celebration, Inc., fundraiser are Dollar Fresh and O-Town Discounts & More.
Tickets are still available for the mega wrestling event at either local sponsor. All funds raised from this event will go toward the Oelwein Celebration taking place June 3-5.
Promoter and Rugged Pro wrestler Austin Fouts said fans will see eight matches on Saturday night, including the Rugged Pro Wrestling Heritage Championship bout between 450-pound reigning champion Angus Keyser and Oelwein’s own pro wrestler Adam Love. Fouts says there is no “love” lost between the two and it promises to be an exciting matchup.
There will also be a tables match and a falls count anywhere match guaranteed to keep referee JD Daniels busy. Iron Bear and Flex Appeal will also be in action Saturday night.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for VIP ticketholders with opportunities for photos with wrestlers. Admission for the general public is 5:30 with first match bell at 6 p.m. Fouts said it will be a family-friendly evening for everyone to enjoy.
The Rugged Pro Wrestling venue is based out of Marshalltown and Fouts says its popularity is growing throughout the Midwest. Saturday will mark their third event in Oelwein where they have established a strong fan base.
“It promises to be a great family night with lots of action and fun moments for fans,” Fouts said.