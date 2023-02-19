The 54 members of the Starmont FFA follow the lead of Advisor Mrs. Tatum Rau. The chapter boasts a long history, having been chartered in 1932.
Many classes make up the vocational ag programming: Introduction to Agriculture, Agriscience Applications, Natural Resources, Agriculture Exploratory, Plant and Soil Science, Horticulture, Greenhouse Management, Animal Science, Veterinary Science, Survey of the Animal Industry, Agriculture Leadership, Agriculture Business and Work-based Learning.
The chapter has received several high-ranking awards since last February.
Iowa Degrees 2022: Louis Hamlett, Addison Popham and Celia Powell
Iowa Degrees: 2023: Rebecca Falck, Sarah Fenton, Maria Gruman, Madelyn Kirby, Makayla Krogmann and Michael McDonough
Starmont FFA has a 17-acre test plot, greenhouse and animal lab.
The chapter excels in activities such as the career fair, various community service opportunities and Safety Day for elementary students.
The Career Fair is an event for Starmont students grades 6-12 to explore possible careers in our area. The chapter organizes a school-wide career day to allow students to network with local businesses.
Serving the community is important to Starmont FFA, which participates in numerous opportunities such as packing 40,000 meals through Meals for the Heartland, a Winter Clothing Drive, Thanksgiving Can Drive and Adopt a Highway.
On Safety Day in the spring, Starmont FFA helps teach elementary students about staying safe around livestock and farm equipment.
Upcoming chapter-favorite community activities will include the Chapter Banquet set at 6:30 p.m. March 16 and Strawberry Days Ice Cream, June 10-11.
The Starmont FFA Alumni supports the FFA chapter in many facets from help with activities to planning and financially supporting youth. Their support is seen in the Starmont FFA Alumni Scholarship, Fruit Sales and Monthly Alumni Meetings.