Following the recent conclusion of their summer break, students shuffling their way back to school at West Central may have noticed a change as they arrive to begin each new day, a fresh twist on the morning routine reflecting the creativity of incoming PK-5 Principal Alexis Whealy and enacted most unmistakably each morning by Heidi Eitel, a paraeducator in the district.
“I’ve been here full time for two years now,” Eitel said, in describing her association with West Central. “I’ve subbed a lot in the past. I’m also the events manager.
“I do a lot here,” she added, with a laugh.
For Eitel, as the new year gets underway, those various contributions to students and campus life now include the sharing of her vast energy in welcoming arriving pupils each morning, she indicated, a role assigned to her as part of her position with the district.
“This is just our morning duty,” she explained, with high-energy music thundering in the background, all as she waited outside the school on one of the first days of class. “Each para has a different morning duty. Mine is outside greeting everyone. I start at 7:30 a.m. while the buses are unloading.”
In welcoming students, which she indicated concludes each morning by 8:10 a.m., Eitel is typically joined by the new principal, though, on this particular day, another commitment necessitated a change in that regard, she said.
“This is actually a new position,” she said, of her role. “Our new elementary principal Mrs. Whealy and I usually do it, but she’s in a meeting this morning,” while also noting that two of her colleagues, fellow paraeducator Bobbie Hepker as well as at-risk coordinator Alyssa Cobie-Nuss, were filling in for Whealy and had joined her.
While greeting arriving students is not new at the school, Eitel did indicate that one significant aspect of the endeavor had been adjusted, however.
“We usually greet inside,” she said, “but, this year, we wanted to do it outside, with music.”
The change, which Eitel noted was the brainchild Whealy, is done in hopes of sparking some positivity—and enthusiasm—in students from their first moments on campus, a task that, given its importance, she has embraced wholeheartedly.
“I hope it makes their day better,” she said, about the purpose of the enthusiastic, tune-filled outdoor welcome. “They start out the day happy. We don’t know where they are coming from, so we want to put a smile on their face right away. That’s my goal. To put a smile on their face before they even start their day.”
Setting that encouraging, optimistic tone at the outset, however, is just one objective of the endeavor, added Cobie-Nuss, as the effort also forwards the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention Supports (PBIS) initiative.
“It’s teaching kids positive behaviors and rewarding them for having positive behaviors and reinforcing those,” Cobie-Nuss described, of the dynamic greeting’s relationship to PBIS. “And also creating that safe environment and building relationships, just having that consistency and structure, but in a very positive, supportive way.”
Though these pivotal goals may provide the foundation for the activity, it is Eitel’s vigor and fervor in dancing to the background music—which includes the rousing song “Jump Around” among many similar dance melodies—that provide the new ritual with its most visible hallmark, one that goes a long way to inspiring the very positivity and smiling faces the school’s staff is hoping to elicit.
“Some will dance with me to the door, some just smile and shake their head, you know,” Eitel observed, in conclusion, regarding students’ reaction to the new form of the daily welcome. “Most of them smile. My goal is to get mostly everyone dancing by the end of the year.”