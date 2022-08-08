Gillpatrick family gathers for 100th birthday

OELWEIN – Kenneth Gillpatrick will turn 100 years old on Aug. 13, 2022.
In celebration family from 10 states (i.e. Texas, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, Oregon, Minnesota, and Iowa), gathered at the Masonic Lodge on June 30 for an afternoon of sharing stories, history, and photos.
According to his daughter Jean Gillpatrick of Independence, Kenneth was “overjoyed” with the event that brought five generations together. Although 100, Jean says her father remains active and checks on friends and neighbors.
Dr. Melissa Stewart, a skilled genealogist hired by Kenneth, gave a presentation on the history of the family dating back to 1720. Later she and her husband Michael presented Kenneth with an ornate box with a pen, letter opener, and magnifier. Melissa created the box and Michael carved the contents from a tree from the family homestead in Indiana.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to Kenneth Gillpatrick, 24 Maplewood Drive, Oelwein, IA 50662.