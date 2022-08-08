Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Gillpatrick family gathers for 100th birthday

Michael Ball, Kenneth Gillpatrick and Melissa Stewart with a homemade desk set carved for Kenneth.

OELWEIN – Kenneth Gillpatrick will turn 100 years old on Aug. 13, 2022.

In celebration family from 10 states (i.e. Texas, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, Oregon, Minnesota, and Iowa), gathered at the Masonic Lodge on June 30 for an afternoon of sharing stories, history, and photos.

