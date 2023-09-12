FAIRBANK — Singer-songwriter Gina Owens, a Fairbank native now of Marion, with bandmates Patrick Tecklenburg and Joe Brown, gave an enthusiastic performance as the Fairbank Community Club’s Music in the Park Series concluded Wednesday.
A chilly Wednesday, Sept. 6, saw the event moved to the town’s Fortsch-Duffy American Legion Post 552. Member Bob Bellis helped reflect the venue change to the Legion on the movable type sign at Riverside Park and redirected about a dozen cars.
This was the third year for Gina Owens performing at the summer series after Community Club Past President Mike Harter first booked her two years ago, as she was releasing debut singles or an album; Apple Music lists four singles from her in 2021, which used to be called an EP.
“Her grandfather was the one who really got the Community Club going, Dave Owens. He was president for years until his health — he had to step down,” said Treasurer Jean Bellis, Bob’s wife.
“That was the one thing — we wanted to keep local talent. Mike Harter was able to get her the first year. We had a great crowd and people just loved it,” Jean Bellis said.
“This year we’ve tried to have all local talent,” she said.
Onstage, Owens noted life events like singing at age 4 on the Fairbank Legion stage, a kid’s version of a country hit, “Boot, Scoot and ‘Baby.’” Owens sang growing up, including in talent shows and pageants, studied piano and joined the band while at Wapsie Valley (Class of 2012). Outside of high school, she’s had no professional voice lessons. She moved to Marion around graduation from University of Northern Iowa in communications in 2016.
“I’ve been a singer my whole life, but I only started playing professionally a little over two years ago, mostly due to my love of Nashville after going to a trip with my now-husband. I was super inspired after that,” said Gina. She still performs as Owens, but took her husband Austin Burbridge’s surname on July 2.
She and Austin took part in a nearly-annual friends’ trip in 2019 with four others, switching from the usual Kentucky to Nashville, Tennessee. “We decided to switch it up and go to Nashville because no one else had been there before,” Owens said.
She highly recommended it. “You have to go to the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman (Auditorium). Take a tour down Music Row, hit up everything in Broadway,” Owens said.
The other inspiration Gina cited hails from Swisher — which like Marion is in the Cedar Rapids area.
“And Hailey Whitters, on top of that — she’s from where I’m from, she’s making it big, so I was just inspired by the little things to be like, ‘they can do it, why can’t I?’”
“Everything She Ain’t” was a Whitters song Owens performed. Owens told the crowd she takes guitar lessons from the same Cedar Rapids-based instructor as does Whitters, Jeff Bartlett, and that Whitters, at her own concert, once called Gina by name.
“She looks at me and goes, ‘You’re Gina, right?’ Almost made me drop dead in my seat. Best moment in my life, besides marrying my husband,” Owens said.
Owens performed an original song she said she has changed since last year not yet rereleased, which we will call, “One Too Many,” based on the end of the refrain as lyrics were unavailable online. The live video is on facebook.com/yourlocalodr/videos.
“My current goal is to be able to support myself in music and be able to play guitar and sing for a whole show,” Owens told the Daily Register.
Bandmate Joe Brown, now of Cedar Falls, played percussion, including box drum, for which he used the Spanish box drum term the “cajón,” and a sort of shaker. Bandmate Patrick Tecklenburg, now of Cedar Rapids, joined on guitar. He assumed the band’s guitarist role after a spring departure, after having auditioned as a bassist early in the year.
Both have taken music classes with no specific degree.
Brown has played percussion since age 4, having a “musical family” in his native Fort Dodge, including a brother with a jazz teaching degree. “I started playing the cajón (at) 19,” he said.
Tecklenburg, who has played guitar for 17 years, since age 14, soloed on a couple of songs with guitar and harmonica while bandmates took a break, playing selections from Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash. He has another band, Patrick the Gathering.
Owens performed her “go-to karaoke” tune recorded by Gretchen Wilson, “Redneck Woman,” on Wednesday while noting she had also sung it at her wedding. (Wilson co-wrote the song with John Rich of Big & Rich, who co-headlined the 2022 Fayette County Fair.)
Audience member Dave Moore of Oelwein knew Gina’s dad and had met her years ago but hadn’t realized she sang and played.
“She’s good,” Moore said.
“I liked her. I also liked the drum situation. The hand drums I thought was very, very good,” Bob Bellis said, to the agreement of Moore, who identified the box drum.
Owens and bandmates performed several other pop, country and folk tunes, like “What’s Up,” “Free Fallin’,” “Drops of Jupiter,” and “Royals.”
Owen is on Facebook and other social media as Gina Owens Music.