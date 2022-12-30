Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Nashville recording artist Gina Owens and The Country Club will be playing at Leo’s Generations Lounge in downtown Oelwein from 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 12:30 a.m. Generations is located on the second floor of Leo’s Italian Restaurant, at 29 S. Frederick Ave.

Trending Food Videos