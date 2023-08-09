Editor’s note: This is the conclusion of a two-part series on the early stages of the Oelwein Events Center’s construction.
Back on the first floor, meanwhile, the thoughts of Jim Kremer, Merit Construction’s superintendent for Oelwein’s Events Center project, were already trained on the next significant aspects of the renovation, most notably, creating a new elevator shaft on a wall across the building diagonally from the older, existing one.
“My next step, after I get this tile all cleaned, I want to get started on the elevator shaft,” he detailed, “getting those cut in, go down in the basement, cut in down there, and pour a new pit for the new elevator. There’s a lot of work there, and the sooner I get it done the better.
“We are going to meet with Iowa Wall Sawing and talk about cutting through the floors for the elevator shaft,” Kremer added, as the week’s work began, while also forecasting potential project delays he might encounter. “Now, we need to come up with a good plan for shoring the basement walls, and that might be a delay; it might not be, (but) we just have to come up with a plan. We are trying to stay ahead of that. It sounds like our project manager has done a good job lining up new windows, so we’ll get them out here to get those measured up. I would say my greatest concerns right now are the elevator shaft and then, eventually, the stairs replacing the old shaft.”
Of Iowa Wall Sawing, Kremer noted, “They are a very good company to work with, so I’m sure they’ll come up with a plan to keep us on schedule,” adding his intention to complete the current phase of the project “as soon as possible.”
In addition to a modern elevator system, the Events Center, when completed, will also include updated stairs, Kremer explained. “We’ll have new ones here, metal stairs, going up all the way up,” he said.
Because of that change, however, the existing steps, which Kremer indicated dated from approximately 1919, would be removed, though that reality should not diminish the quality of the craftsmanship evident in a staircase that has maintained for such a long period, he emphasized.
“The stairs you came up on, those treads you walked on, on the steps,” he explained, “were put in over a hundred years ago by somebody. That’s pretty impressive. You can tell how they’re worn down. Over a hundred years later, we’ll be taking them back out.”
While the age and continued integrity of the stairs earned Kremer’s astute adulation, he summoned even greater praise for the vast beams girding the structure’s interior expanse, which he observed are similar to those present in much taller, more majestic buildings, perhaps an indication that the future Events Center edifice may have once been intended to go further skyward.
“It’s in very good shape,” he described, in reference to the building’s structural integrity, while, about its interior ceiling beams, “the size, they are just impressive,” he marveled. “They planned that far ahead. They over-built it. They wanted to be on the safe side. It’s impressive, the workmanship. It’s just beautiful.
“I’m sure the architect has got some plans for them,” he continued, in reference to the many striking beams and how they might be utilized in the new Events Center. “It probably worked in well for him that he can do a lot of things with them. But I know they are going to be a highlight of the building. It’s one of the points I will look for. I think they are just very nice, a nice addition to it.”
As the project’s superintendent, meanwhile, the detailed oversight and leadership of Kremer, who resides nearby and boasts numerous Oelwein connections, will be crucial to the successful completion of the task. “I’ll be here the entire time, from start to finish,” he said, further emphasizing his own commitment to seeing the costly and much-anticipated project through.
“I live over by Aurora. I’m familiar with (Oelwein),” Kremer added, in conclusion. “We grew up coming here to shop. I was born in the hospital here, so I’m pretty local.”