East Buchanan 56, Central City 45
WINTHROP -- The first quarter of Tuesday's Class 1A Region 4 quarterfinal at East Buchanan went to Central City (13-10). The rest of the game and the win belonged to Buccaneers (18-5).
East Buchanan's 11-point win sets up a semifinal clash with Central Elkader (19-4) at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 again in Winthrop. The Warriors defeated Turkey Valley (16-7), 49-40, on Tuesday.
Central City_15_9_13_8 -- 45
E. Buchanan_12_19_16_9 --56
Osage 46, Wapsie Valley 37
OSAGE -- Wapsie Valley (10-13) held a 1-point lead over Osage (19-3) after the first quarter of the Class 2A Region 4 quarterfinal. The Green Devils built an 11-point lead over the next two quarters and held on for the win.
WV _ 9_ 7_ 8_ 13 -- 37
Osage_ 8_ 11_ 14_ 13 -- 46
Jesup 58, Columbus Catholic 31
JESUP -- The J-Hawks (19-3) dominated their Class 2A Region 5 quarterfinal on their home floor Tuesday night against Columbus Catholic (9-14). The 27-point win sets up a semifinal against Bellevue (14-8) at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 again in Jesup. Bellevue defeated Alburnett (9-13) on Tuesday 70-41.
Columbus_ 5_ 9_ 8_ 9 -- 31
Jesup _ 16_ 15_ 18_ 9 -- 58
MFL Mar-Mac 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33
MONONA -- MFL Mar-Mac (19-4) built a 13-point lead over the first three quarters of its Class 2A Region 4 quarterfinal at home on Tuesday, and was able to hold off a late rally from Sumner-Fredericksburg (15-6).
S-F _ 3_ 8_ 5_ 17 -- 33
MFL_ 10_ 5_ 14_ 13 -- 42