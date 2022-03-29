SUMNER — Mean production improved.
It’s expected when a junior athlete becomes a senior, as is their involvement in off-court issues. The common parlance for this is leadership, and it’s the first thing both Kevin Bergman and Morgan Brandt mention when queried about Brandt’s growth as a senior.
“Her leadership, in what she brings to the court and the younger kids looking up to her,” Bergman said. “She’s done a great job of being a leader this year, which was nice to see.”
Added Brandt roughly five minutes later, “I stepped into more of a leadership role this year. Being a senior is where people look up to you the older you get. I had to be a better example for all the people younger than me.”
The Iowa State volleyball signee’s athletic ability has propelled her to myriad postseason plaudits as a junior and senior. She is a two-time Iowa Press Sportswriters Association 2A All-State selection (first team, 2022; third team, 2021), a two-time Iowa Girls Coaches Association 2A All-Northeast District selection, a two-time IGCA All-State selection (first team, 2022; second team, 2021) and two-time Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Region team selection.
She was also voted the All-Oelwein Daily Register Player of the Year based on a vote of the ODR sports staff and area coaches. When asked how she defined being a better leader, Brandt referred to her play.
“Work hard. I take pride in that,” she said. “Lead by example on the floor and being someone (teammates) can come to with questions or if they need help with anything, I guess.
“And having fun with them on and off the court.”
A four-sport athlete and three-sport All-State standout, Brandt averaged 21.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks this season.
She shot 62 percent from the field (196 for 317), which improves to 65 percent (192 for 302) when one takes away her 4-of-15 effort from beyond the arc.
Brandt’s 15 3-point attempts were the most of her career.
“I also think I shot more up at the elbows this year than I have in the past; extended my shooting range,” she said. “It helped having Isabelle (Elliot) down there as a threat. She held a lot of defenders when she was down there, too. She’s just as good, and just as big and powerful.”
Elliott, a junior, and classmate Katie Reno provided Bergman with his own triangle-style post arrangement that moved around the floor depending on the play call.
“I like that offense when you have three bigs like that. It’s fun, and it presents a problem to other coaches,” Bergman said. “We had the Eastern Iowa All-Star game (Wednesday) and I sat with a couple other conference coaches. One play, Morgan’s wide open under the basket and one of the coaches said, ‘Man, we don’t know how to throw an entry past into the post. We don’t have posts like that.”
Bergman also praised Brandt’s offensive rebounding. While her overall numbers were down (302 as a junior, 256 as a senior), offensive rebounding accounted for a higher percentage of rebounds collected (52 percent as a senior, 47 percent as a junior).
“She’s always been aggressive, but her rebounding, I thought, was really good this season,” the coach said. “She worked at it hard this year to get better.”
Added Brandt, “The more you play, the more you can read (the shots), be in position to go after (balls) more. You can feel it more, the more experience you have.”
Brandt noted the group is one she’s played multiple sports with across her lifetime. It has shaped her style of play, but also her outlook.
“I always looked forward to going to practice, never dreaded it or anything,” Brandt said. “My teammates were very fun to work with and play with.”