Some of you know that I have a new avocation: I’m writing mystery novels. I like telling stories, but i also sneak in a lesson or two.
In the one I just finished (it isn’t published yet), my hero is getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving. He mentions how he and his family have always made a bigger deal of Thanksgiving than most. He laments that it has become almost a forgotten day, smothered by Halloween on one end and Christmas on the other. I have him say, speaking for me, that “if it wasn’t for a parade or two and a football game or two, most wouldn’t pay any more attention to it than flag day.”
Yes. I exaggerate. I’m allowed to do that as an author, and maybe as a preachers, too. However, I don’t think I’m too far from the way it is.
Many will take the day off. Many will gather with family to overeat.
How many will give thanks?
I’m asking you, urging you to do it – out loud and with the family.
I don’t care if you’ve never done it before, I don’t care if it sounds a little forced. I don’t care if it sounds lame. I don’t care if it sounds silly.
God cares that you do it. That, after all, is the reason we take the day off and overeat. I’m not entirely sure how parades and football fit in, but it has become part of our tradition. Enjoy them and give thanks for them.
“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. Do not quench the Spirit.” 1 Thessalonians 5:16-19.
From my house to yours: May you have a very happy Thanksgiving.