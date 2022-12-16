Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Region 7 Office, is partnering with the State Highway Safety Offices in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving. From Dec. 16, through Jan. 1, law enforcement will participate in the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020 – 760 in our region alone. This is why NHTSA Region 7 is working to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal but also a matter of life and death.

