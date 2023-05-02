“Give ‘em the Bird!” How many times did we hear that slogan from Brenna Bird’s campaign for Attorney General?
Once elected, she wasted no time putting that little ditty to work.
Recently, Bird has “given the bird” to survivors of sexual assault by pausing the payment of claims while “carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of public funds,” according to Bird press secretary Alyssa Brouillet.
Since 1989, victim compensation funds come from fines, fees and penalties paid by convicted criminals. No taxpayer dollars go to the state fund. The majority of victims in a 2021 annual report were juveniles.
AG Bird has signed on to a Texas legal case which creates unnecessary obstacles for Iowa women to have access to Mifepristone, an abortion pill which has been shown to be safe and effective for more than 20 years.
Attorney General Bird needs to concentrate on the duties of her office: consumer protection, representing the departments of state government, enforcing environmental protection laws, the criminal justice system and providing assistance to crime victims.
Injecting herself into Iowans’ private lives, picking on vulnerable people and pushing the MAGA agenda she campaigned on is not in the job description.
Deb Lechtenberg
Dundee