In recognition of their new president’s upcoming inauguration, Wartburg College is collecting gloves of all shapes and sizes.
A certified hand therapist, President Rebecca Neiduski will be inaugurated the afternoon of Oct. 14 in Neumann Auditorium. She took office on July 1, becoming the school’s eighteenth Chief Executive.
As a part of the collection drive, all nature of gloves are being sought, from common winter gloves to ones used in specific sports or other activities.
Aside from those on the Wartburg campus, glove collection sites include St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, the city’s public library, and its Chamber of Commerce office. Students will also be collecting gloves and monetary donations during the school’s home football games on Oct. 1 and Oct. 15.
Wartburg is working with the United Way to distribute many of the gloves locally to those in need.
Prior to arriving at Wartburg, Neiduski was Dean of the School of Health Science at Elon University in North Carolina. In addition, she is a recognized scholar and expert in the field of hand therapy, as well as being known for her commitment to global health equity.
“It’s seems only fitting that President Neiduski would incorporate her commitment to service and her passion for protecting hands into her inauguration celebration,” said Kristin Teig Torres, Wartburg’s director of community engagement.