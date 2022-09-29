Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In recognition of their new president’s upcoming inauguration, Wartburg College is collecting gloves of all shapes and sizes.

A certified hand therapist, President Rebecca Neiduski will be inaugurated the afternoon of Oct. 14 in Neumann Auditorium. She took office on July 1, becoming the school’s eighteenth Chief Executive.

