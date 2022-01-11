Merlin and Lucille Goedken will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on Jan. 20.
Merlin Goedken and Lucille Friedman were married Jan. 20, 1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lamont.
The couple’s children and spouses are Carol Tousley and fiancé Tom Schiltz of Oelwein, Merlin C. (Lynette) of Strawberry Point, Richard (Mary) of Dundee, Betty and the late Kenneth Kusch of Mays Landing, N.J., Barbara (Bill) Ramsey of Muscatine and Robert (Lois) of Dundee. They have 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren.
Anniversary greetings may be sent to: 600 7th Street SE, Oelwein, IA 50662.