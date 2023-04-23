The Oelwein Chapter of National Honor Society held its Induction Ceremony on Wednesday, April 19 at the Williams Performing Arts Center.
Oelwein alumnus Joe Bouska opened by congratulating the National Honor Society members and delivering motivational words to the newest members, per a news release from the high school guidance office.
Joe Bouska is a project engineer at East Penn Manufacturing Co. and a 2009 graduate of Oelwein High School.
He discussed the four pillars of the National Honor Society: scholarship, character, leadership and service.
Bouska encouraged students to never stop learning, to gain knowledge and grow as individuals. He encouraged committing to lifelong learning and seeking new opportunities that will cultivate this mindset.
On leadership, he noted: Great leaders should listen and not be afraid of working hard. Leadership is not a title, it is someone that will step in and assist in a project and get into the trenches with co-workers. Leadership is an action.
Discussing leadership in service, Bouska encouraged the National Honor Society members to become involved in their community. He noted the many outstanding organizations in Oelwein that work diligently for the betterment of the community, with the goal of bringing people together.
Next, the National Honor Society 2022-2023 Oelwein chapter officers illuminated electric candles and each discussed one of the four pillars of NHS, named above, per attendees. The officers are President Amera Schoultz, Vice-President Nevin Berry, Treasurer Lily King, and Secretary Ella Schunk.
Seniors were given a gold cord which will be worn at graduation, and juniors were given a National Honor Society induction pin.
Chapter Adviser Karolyn Kane and high school Principal Tim Hadley inducted the new members and recognized the three new senior members, Elizabeth Recker, Chris Rocha and Parker Sperfslage, for their hard work, per a news release and as printed in the program.
The senior members going forward are: Olivia Armstead, Nevin Berry, Ray Gearhart, Carter Jeanes, Lily King, Kaitlyn Pattison, Recker, Rocha, Amera Schoultz, Ella Schunk, Emma Smock, Sperfslage, Brock Steinlage and Westin Woodson.
In addition, the Oelwein chapter inducted 11 juniors into NHS: Alexa Berryman, Mallory Bratten, Natalie Crandall, Ethan DeTemmerman, Izsy Fauser, Kevin Fu, Libby Gearhart, Selah Hadley, Joslynn Melchert, Maria Rael and Alyssa Steil.
The evening concluded with a dessert reception and fellowship in the arts center lobby.