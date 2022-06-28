Public Safety Director/ Police Chief Jeremy Logan and City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger scored a small victory at Monday night’s City Council meeting. The second reading of the proposed golf cart ordinance died after a 3-3 vote failed to bring a favorable majority. Both Logan and Mulfinger had voiced their opposition to allowing golf carts on city streets, with the ordinance coming up back-to-back with the passage of the UTV measure. For now, operating golf carts on city streets remains illegal.
NOW IT'S PUBLIC WORKS
The city of Oelwein’s Utility Department is officially renamed the Public Works Department following City Council’s approval at Monday night’s meeting.
The name change also includes some realignment of positions and allowing for promotions from within. Mulfinger outlined plans for a Public Works Assistant position, in preparation for an expected retirement next year at the top leadership position for utilities. He said this would allow several months of training with additional responsibilities to help prepare and make a smooth transition for Public Works director. An organization chart with staffing levels for the department was also presented.
In explaining funding for the new position, Mulfinger said rolling position vacancies have meant the city has the revenue needed to create the new position, which would be permanent unless council makes changes to the department.
During a June 13 work session, the initial proposals were presented for discussion and to answer any questions. No concerns were noted by the council at that time. The Council approved the department name change and new assistant’s position.
Clean out options for the nuisance abatement case at 27 S. Frederick Ave. were discussed. Last week the city was granted entry to the building through a court order. Mulfinger said they had planned to start the cleanup, but the one estimate received was well beyond his spending authority.
Aaron Allen, general manager of ServiceMaster Restoration by Complete Recovery of rural Cedar Falls did a walk-through and inspection of the property on June 21. Allen reported he questions whether it is worth the content removal and remediation based on what he found, mainly due to the severity of contents, mold and pigeon feces. Because of those issues, Allen said all contents would need to be sorted and removed from the building. He thought perhaps some items could be cleaned, but again, the question is cost versus value.
Allen also noted in his report that he saw extensive water damage, broken windows and areas open to the outside. Any attempts at rebuilding or renovating would have to wait until the structure was completely cleaned out and sealed up from animals and elements so that the climate could be controlled for mold remediation. He said the entire building would need to be cleaned and treated in detail before any rebuilding.
Allen also provided as detailed an estimate as he could based on the amount of contents on both levels. He said it would be a rate of $175 per man hour, which includes all supplies, materials, labor, travel, and PPE. This does not include disposal. The average large dumpster cost is $850 with fees. He estimated it will take 12-15 dumpsters, and labor of five people for seven days at eight-hour shifts. His best estimate on content sorting, removal and disposal was $61,750, figured at 280 hours and 15 dumpsters.
After some discussion, the Council agreed to allow $40,000 to do cleanup inside the building and seal the openings to the outside. The city will then have a structural engineer come in and evaluate. Mulfinger said the cleanup will begin sometime in July. In the meantime, the property owner is allowed to go into the building and remove items as he wishes but has been directed by court order not to stockpile on any of his other properties within city limits.