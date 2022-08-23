Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

City Council members wasted no time Monday night in unanimously (Councilman Lenz was absent) opposing the Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 Pipeline project. Local resident Jeff Milks reminded the Council of the public meeting at the Coliseum on Tuesday concerning the pipeline and thanked members for taking a stand.

The ordinance to allow golf carts to operate on city streets reappeared on the agenda and this time, it narrowly passed the first reading on a 3-2 vote with Council members Matt Weber and Karen Seeders opposing the measure. Following the meeting, Mayor Brett DeVore voiced his disapproval of the ordinance, saying the police department already has its hands full with the new UTV ordinance less than two months old. DeVore said the department receives numerous calls of violations, but the violators are difficult to catch in the act. He said calls have included illegal drivers and younger kids riding in the front seat without proper safety gear (helmets), as well as UTVs driven on sidewalks.

