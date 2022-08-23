City Council members wasted no time Monday night in unanimously (Councilman Lenz was absent) opposing the Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 Pipeline project. Local resident Jeff Milks reminded the Council of the public meeting at the Coliseum on Tuesday concerning the pipeline and thanked members for taking a stand.
The ordinance to allow golf carts to operate on city streets reappeared on the agenda and this time, it narrowly passed the first reading on a 3-2 vote with Council members Matt Weber and Karen Seeders opposing the measure. Following the meeting, Mayor Brett DeVore voiced his disapproval of the ordinance, saying the police department already has its hands full with the new UTV ordinance less than two months old. DeVore said the department receives numerous calls of violations, but the violators are difficult to catch in the act. He said calls have included illegal drivers and younger kids riding in the front seat without proper safety gear (helmets), as well as UTVs driven on sidewalks.
“I knew this was going to create chaos and now they want to add golf carts. It’s ridiculously dangerous,” he said. “Golf carts were never meant to be street vehicles. They are for golf courses.”
During the citizens’ time to address the Council, Ken Powers asked for something to be done about the property across the street from his residence. He said it looks like it should be condemned and is a mess. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the city would check into it.
Sara Davis, owner of Second Chance, New & Used store in the downtown district, said her building is being sold and she has to move her store. She is looking for another location and asked about an empty building in the downtown area. Mulfinger said the former Chamber of Commerce building is in the process of being sold and that was the one Davis was interested in. She said she would contact the OCAD office for more information.
Another resident, Stephen Keal, addressed the Council concerning a neighbor he says is harassing his family and young daughter. He said he has contacted law enforcement, but the problem continues.
“I came here because I need some help. I feel I need to protect my house,” he said.
Councilwoman Lynda Payne said she would ask Chief Logan to look into the matter.
On the matter of the city’s airport FBO (fixed base operator) George Tegeler, the Council could not agree on approving a new one-year contract with a two-percent increase. The airport board had recommended no increase. However, Mulfinger had said he found Tegeler’s work satisfactory and recommended approving the new contract, which also allows the city to negotiate a new fuel agreement should that come into play before the contract expires. Councilwoman Karen Seeders made the motion to approve the new contract, but silence followed. Mulfinger explained that if there was no second to the motion, the contract would revert to the previous one of month-to-month. Seeders’ motion died for lack of a second.
In other action, the Council —
Approved the Oelwein Fire Department’s request to use 202 Fourth Ave. N.W. for a practice burn and training purposes on Sept. 10, with an alternate rain date of Sept. 17
Approved Martin Gardner Architecture, PC architectural and construction contract of $58,500 for renovation of City Hall
Approved a phase two agreement with Confluence not to exceed $62,000 for design and project management of Plaza Park renovation
Approved the city’s collection policy for utilities
Approved the house forfeiture of 513 First St. N.E., on recommendation from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development Committee.
Committee liaison reports rounded out Monday’s meeting.