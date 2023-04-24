A host of announced or expected 2024 Republican presidential candidates headlined Saturday’s Faith & Freedom Forum held outside Des Moines, during which many of the party’s most recognizable national figures reiterated their stances on topics such as reproductive rights, religion and gender identity.
Among those who addressed the more than 1,000 people attending the gathering, held at Clive’s Horizon Event Center, were 2024 Republican presidential candidates Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Larry Elder and Perry Johnson. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Tim Scott, who are presumed to be running but have not yet declared, also spoke, as did former President Donald Trump, whose comments were made at the conclusion of the event as part of a recorded message.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who has not yet announced his anticipated candidacy, did not attend.
In line with the tone of the faith-based event, Trump’s comments highlighted his three conservative U.S. Supreme Court appointments, which he argued were instrumental in leading to the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade decision last summer.
“Those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life,” said Trump, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “Nobody thought it was going to happen, they thought it was going to be another 50 years because Republicans had been trying to do it for exactly, at that period of time, 50 years.”
The former President also addressed issues related to the nation’s schools and youth, indicating that he would withhold funding from those schools “that promote critical race theory and ‘transgender ideology,’ according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. If reelected, he also vowed to ask Congress for a national gender-affirming care ban for minors, while also seeking to bar females who are transgender from participating in women’s sports.
Regarding his pro-life ideology, Trump observed, “I will stand proudly in defense of innocent life, just as I did for four very powerful, strong years,” Radio Iowa reported.
This commitment was echoed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who also addressed the meeting in a recorded message, in which she emphasized the importance of her own pro-life vision. “I (want) Iowans to know that I will always be front and center in this fight,” Reynolds said, according to a second Radio Iowa report. “I will not rest until Iowa’s courts allow the will of the people to finally take effect, until every unborn child has that which our Lord endowed upon us — life.”
Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence, who, in his comments, also noted their administration’s central role in reversing the Roe decision, indicated his belief that the states are likely to have the final say on abortion policy.
Perhaps the most outspoken of the group, however, was former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who, after explaining that he would “reverse and revoke all of Biden’s executive orders” during his first 100 days in office, called for the exertion of greater pressure on Mexico to help in addressing the current fentanyl crisis, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. Hutchinson also explained his long-standing opposition to gender neutral bathrooms by recalling an incident that put him at odds with the Obama administration during his time as Arkansas’s governor.
“The Department of Education sent out notice, not to the governors but to the school superintendents directly, saying you had to open up transgender bathrooms or make them open to both genders,” Hutchinson said, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “Well, I immediately sent out word to all of our schools saying please ignore the president of the United States. Please ignore the Department of Education. They had no authority to do that and we pushed back on it.”
Two businessmen who have already announced their 2024 candidacy—Ohio biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Perry Johnson from Michigan—both agreed with the need to eliminate the Department of Education, with Ramaswamy, who emphasized his focus on youth and his standing as the first millennial Republican presidential candidate, also stating that he would do away with affirmative action policy if elected.
In his comments, Johnson further outlined a number of his priorities, as well, including drastically limiting American support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.
“When I’m elected president, there are three things that I’d like to do immediately. Number one, I want to start a program where we balance the budget to stop inflation. Number two, never again will we allow transition therapy for minors. It is child abuse,” Johnson said, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “… And I know you guys are gonna throw stones at me, but I disagree with our Vice President about Ukraine. I think it’s ridiculous to send $100 million to the Ukraine.”
Former conservative media personality and 2021 California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder also spoke on Saturday, having announced his candidacy last week, emphasizing the disastrous social effects of the many American families without fathers at home.
“What we’ve done since the mid-60s is we’ve incentivized women to marry the government,” said Elder, in explaining what he labeled as the nation’s epidemic of fatherlessness, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “We’ve incentivized men to abandon their financial and moral responsibility.”
In summarizing the proceedings afterward, meanwhile, the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition, which hosted the event, explained in a social media post, “Candidates called for a restoration of faith in America — railing against abortion, medical care for transgender kids, schools and Joe Biden.”