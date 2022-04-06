I am confident that our campaign has met every requirement to be on the ballot. The truth is that our campaign submitted more than 5,000 signatures, 1,500 more signatures than are required to qualify for the ballot. These ballot petition signatures have already been reviewed twice by an independent third party, and each time our campaign has been determined to have qualified for the U.S. Senate ballot.
Chuck Grassley’s allies in Washington are going to continue launching attack after attack on us — no matter how weak and partisan — because they know we have the momentum to win this race.
They’d rather go to court and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to try to throw us off the ballot than have Grassley face me in November. And that’s because Grassley is more vulnerable than ever, and they know we can win.
We haven’t let this meritless attack distract us from doing the hard work, and we’re going to continue to stay focused on building the coalition to defeat Grassley in November.
Abby Finkenauer
Democratic Senate candidate