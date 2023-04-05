OELWEIN – Gordon “Gordy” Huffman, 72, of Oelwein died Monday, April 3, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein.
Visitation will be from 4:30-7 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein with Masonic services beginning at 4 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday April 11 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein with Deacon Jim Patera officiating. Jeans and casual attire are requested for all services. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at Oelwein. A memorial fund has been established, see www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Gordon James Huffman was born in Waterloo on July 5, 1950, to parents Daniel G. and Marian (Kollman) Huffman. He attended Waterloo West High School. On May 10, 1969, he was united in marriage with Sandra Vargason in Oelwein. Gordy retired from John Deere in Waterloo after 30 years of service. Following retirement, he drove a school bus for the Oelwein Community School District. Gordy was a longtime member of the Hebron Masonic Lodge No. 374 of Oelwein. Gordy enjoyed camping in Lansing, walleye fishing on the Mississippi River, and pheasant hunting with his dogs and sons. Gordy loved sports. He spent many years playing, coaching and umpiring baseball and softball. Gordy was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan for many years.
Left to celebrate Gordy’s life are his children: Tim (Krista) Huffman of Denver, Chris (Kelly) Huffman of Manchester and Tina (Robert) Walton of Oelwein; his grandchildren: Kaleb, Robert, Addison, Ethan, Braelyn and Kaylee; his great-granddaughter Soleil Huffman; his brother Ronald (Jan Hefferon) Huffman; his companion Patty Schulmeister; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sandra (2015); his brother Daniel Huffman; and his sister Vicki Cameron.