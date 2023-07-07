An organizer who recently moved to Oelwein, along with members of the town’s Evangelical Free Church, are putting the finishing touches on an Oelwein Community Gospel Festival.
For all ages, family and single alike, the event is set to occur Saturday afternoon to early evening, July 8 at City Park, on the far reaches of South Frederick Avenue.
Becky Sankey arrived in Oelwein last September from the Chicago area, having retired after more than two decades as a legal secretary. She is fixing up a house in town and continues working in retail part-time and as the unpaid leader of a charitable organization, Shama Ministries. The charity is financing this event through supporters, who include past volunteers, she said.
The Rev. Troy and Laura Rife, and volunteers from their Evangelical Free Church of Oelwein congregation, are assisting.
Three musical acts are set to perform. The tentative schedule opens with Illinois-based Christian songwriter George Nicholson about 12:30 p.m., followed by Wisconsin-based psalmist Carla Pustina and Karen Hahn-Brown and friends, of Osage-based Midwest Gospel Ministries.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to a poster.
A Charles City-based petting zoo, Triple H Ranch Zoological Farm, along with a face painter and a caricature artist have committed to attend, Sankey said. Balloons, food and beverages have been purchased. Bouncy inflatables, line dancing, and games for kids and adults are also listed.
Shama Ministries, founded in 1998, is a current charity under IRS Code 501c3, Sankey told the Daily Register. The organization has hosted community gospel festivals in parks throughout inner-city Chicago, supported holiday gift programs, senior programs, and transitional housing for persons released from incarceration, treatment centers and those experiencing homelessness, according to idealist.org.
“All of the work that we’ve done is dedicated to improving the quality of life of individuals and communities,” Sankey said.
Aware of Oelwein’s reputation, Sankey expressed hopes the festival will usher in positive experiences.
“This is a way I know to try to change the channel,” Sankey said.
She sent letters to more than 40 area churches within 50 miles, hoping to get some involved, and visited many, seemingly to no avail.
On the deadline day, Sankey was preparing to give 30 days of notice for a refund on the stage deposit.
That’s when Karen Hahn-Brown of Osage-based Midwest Gospel Ministries contacted her.
“(Hahn-Brown) and her band put the word out on her Facebook page, and people have been calling me to participate,” Sankey said. Musicians are noted above.
Sankey acted on a suggestion offered at her part-time retail job in Independence to visit the Evangelical Free Church in Oelwein.
The Rev. Troy Rife and his wife Laura have jumped on board, helping get volunteers from the congregation, crafts and a photographer lined up. They recently went shopping for food to give out at the event.
Laura recalled having seen the mailer a couple of months ago but had not acted on it.
“It did catch my eye, but we get so many opportunities, and it was close to the 150th,” Laura Rife said.
She’s not out of step to think that. The Oelwein City Council voted not to fund this year’s Oelwein Celebration, which would have been in early June, because of the 150th going on July 12-16. The reasoning was, members of a council economic committee (PFEED) anticipated fatigue from donors, volunteers and out-of-town visitors, committee and council member Linda Payne said, per archives.
“Becky came to our church a couple weeks ago and said she was doing this,” Laura Rife said. “When she showed up on (a) Sunday, something sparked in my spirit.
“God just took it and worked in our church that day,” Rife said.
Crediting Sankey for the idea, Rife said, “We want to see it reach the community. A lot of people from the congregation are volunteering, as well.”
Sankey offered a closing wish to engage the community.
“Hopefully this will be a tool to connect people in the community. Then hopefully people don’t feel so alone like I did. There’s a lot of positive resources,” Sankey said.