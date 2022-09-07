HAZLETON — A Gourd Art Workshop will be 6-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Fontana Nature Center Classroom, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Cost is $10 per large gourd; $5 per mini gourd. Register one adult for each large gourd and one child, ages 10 and up, for each mini gourd. Find it at mycountyparks.com, or email Sondra Cabell, scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Create a three dimensional piece using paint, stains, wood-burners, cordage, pine needles and more. Finished products could be vases, bowls, birdhouses or table décor.