DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds orders all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
“Still more than 80 years after the horrific attack that took place in Pearl Harbor killing thousands of Americans, it’s a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices of our men and women in uniform,” said Gov. Reynolds. “May we always honor and remember the lives lost and those injured on that harrowing day, and forever share our gratitude for their service and our freedoms.”