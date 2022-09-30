Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state of Iowa will conclude the 2022 fiscal year with $1.91 billion in the state’s General Fund, $830 million in the Reserve Fund, and $1.06 billion in the Taxpayer Relief Fund, all of which is positive news for the people of Iowa, according to Adam Hoffer, Director of Excise Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation.

The $1.91 billion reflects an increase over last fiscal year’s surplus, which stood at $1.24 billion.

