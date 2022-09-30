On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state of Iowa will conclude the 2022 fiscal year with $1.91 billion in the state’s General Fund, $830 million in the Reserve Fund, and $1.06 billion in the Taxpayer Relief Fund, all of which is positive news for the people of Iowa, according to Adam Hoffer, Director of Excise Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation.
The $1.91 billion reflects an increase over last fiscal year’s surplus, which stood at $1.24 billion.
In making the announcement, Reynolds credited policies such as quickly reopening Iowa’s economy during the COVID 19 pandemic along with limited spending for the building reserves.
“Time and again over the last five years, we’ve ignored the self-appointed experts who insisted that tax cuts and economic prosperity wouldn’t be worth the cost,” said Reynolds. “In fact, as today’s budget numbers show, they were worth every penny. It turns out that growth-oriented policies and fiscal restraint are a powerful combination.”
Among those lauding the news and Iowa’s strong financial position was Director of the Iowa Department of Management Kraig Paulsen.
“Iowa’s strong financial status again proves that we continue to over collect from Iowa taxpayers,” said Paulsen. “I applaud the Governor for finding ways to return these funds to the taxpayers.”
The state’s corporate tax rate also fell precipitously, a decline brought on by the Governor’s tax bill, identified as HF2317. Signed last March, the bill includes a formula to reduce the state’s corporate tax rate in the event that net corporate income tax receipts top $700 million. In the case of fiscal year 2022, they exceeded $850 million, which put in motion a decline in the top corporate tax rate from 9.8% to 8.4%.
“Iowans want common-sense responsible policies even when it requires going against the grain,” Reynolds said. “We cut taxes when many said our budget couldn’t handle it; we kept our economy open when few others were; we chose growth over government even when it was hard. As a result, our fiscal health is strong, and our tax code is more competitive than ever.”
As Hoffer explained what’s occurred, he noted this development should be viewed positively by Iowans.
A “budget surplus”, he said, “simply means that the state brought in more tax revenue in a year than it will spend by the end of its fiscal year.”
“Each year,” he continued, “state revenue officials have to try and forecast the amount of tax revenue the state is going to generate. From that number, they create their budget and determine how much they’re going to spend.”
“Sometimes those revenue estimates are wrong or the state ends up spending more/less than projected,” Hoffer said. “Most years their forecasts are pretty accurate, but sometimes unexpected events, like a pandemic, can make those estimates pretty inaccurate.”
For Iowa in 2022, he noted, the forecast seems to have been largely correct, allowing the state’s leadership to decide what to do with the extra funds collected.
“In Iowa’s case, the state ended with a significant budget surplus,” Hoffer said. “When that happens, the state needs to decide what to do with the additional revenue. In this case, the governor’s office announced a cut in the corporate tax rate and potential taxpayer relief. If the state were to refund $1 Billion in tax collections to Iowa’s roughly 1.7 million taxpayers, that would amount to an average of $588 per taxpayer, a nontrivial amount.”
Regarding the causes of the excess, Hoffer added, “The budget surplus appears to be the result of pro-growth policies put into place in Iowa. I can’t comment on whether specific COVID policies had a role here. And I don’t think there has been enough time to truly evaluate the corporate tax rate cuts, but I expect the corporate tax rate cuts to continue to pay dividends in the future.”
As a result, and though he noted he hasn’t seen the state’s entire plan for how it will use the surplus, Hoffer believes it bodes well for everyday Iowans.
“Overall, this is good news for Iowa taxpayers,” he concluded.